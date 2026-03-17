Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Karman Holdings Inc. $KRMN

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 154,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,161,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Karman as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Karman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,056,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karman in the third quarter worth approximately $43,320,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karman during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Karman during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Karman by 443.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 532,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,451,000 after purchasing an additional 434,546 shares during the period.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRMN. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Karman from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial set a $118.00 price target on Karman in a report on Friday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Karman in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Karman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Karman in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.40.

Karman Trading Up 4.3%

Karman stock opened at $104.24 on Tuesday. Karman Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $118.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 416.94.

Karman Profile

(Free Report)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives. We estimate that no single program accounted for more than 10% of sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 or the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, with revenue from over 100 active programs supporting current production and next-generation space, missile, hypersonic, and defense applications.

See Also

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