Comparing Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) and Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY)

Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Free Report) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Solar Energy Initiatives has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coinbase Global has a beta of 3.7, indicating that its stock price is 270% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solar Energy Initiatives and Coinbase Global”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coinbase Global $7.18 billion 7.48 $1.26 billion $4.39 46.31

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Solar Energy Initiatives shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Coinbase Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Energy Initiatives and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A Coinbase Global 17.55% 8.68% 4.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Solar Energy Initiatives and Coinbase Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Energy Initiatives 0 0 0 0 0.00 Coinbase Global 3 11 19 0 2.48

Coinbase Global has a consensus price target of $270.51, suggesting a potential upside of 33.04%. Given Coinbase Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Solar Energy Initiatives on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solar Energy Initiatives

(Get Free Report)

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks. Its products include photovoltaic panels, photovoltaic roofing systems, solar thermal products, balance of system products, and management system products. The company was formerly known as NP Capital Corp. and changed its name to Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. in September 2008. Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions. It also provides technology and services that enable developers to build crypto products and securely accept crypto assets as payment. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

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