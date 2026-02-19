Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 6,800 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.8% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:BSX opened at $76.26 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $72.69 and a one year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.00. The stock has a market cap of $113.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.36.
In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,758,135.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,580. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.
Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.
