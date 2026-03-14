Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,377 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the quarter. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,477,780,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2,303.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,797,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $428,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,654 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $677,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,141,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,513,650,000 after acquiring an additional 994,740 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,726,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,285,608,000 after acquiring an additional 711,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.09.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total value of $17,195,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 140,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,241,198.24. The trade was a 36.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 3,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.10, for a total transaction of $727,640.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,501.80. This trade represents a 76.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 694,134 shares of company stock worth $150,847,799. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.4%

TMUS stock opened at $217.39 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $272.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $239.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.43.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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