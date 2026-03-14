Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $8.37 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,999 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 40,300 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,358,698,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,532,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,623,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,626 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in CVS Health by 24.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,469,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $864,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,531 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CVS Health by 70.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,294,134 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $399,125,000 after buying an additional 2,188,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,399,131 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,305,132,000 after buying an additional 2,063,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

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CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.35 and a 1 year high of $85.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.74.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $105.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 11.31%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 192.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.05.

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Key Headlines Impacting CVS Health

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About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over?the?counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in?store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk?in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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