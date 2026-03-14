Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.
Network-1 Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Network-1 Technologies stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. Network-1 Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 million, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.
Network-1 Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 675.0%. Network-1 Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -166.67%.
Institutional Trading of Network-1 Technologies
Network-1 Technologies Company Profile
Network-1 Technologies is a technology licensing company that focuses on the acquisition, development and monetization of intellectual property. The firm’s core business revolves around enforcing and licensing its patent portfolio to manufacturers and distributors of networking and power delivery equipment. By leveraging its proprietary technologies, Network-1 seeks to generate recurring revenue through negotiated licensing agreements and, when necessary, litigation to protect its patents.
The company’s principal assets consist of granted patents and patent applications related to Power over Ethernet (PoE) and network security technologies.
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