Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Network-1 Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Network-1 Technologies stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. Network-1 Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 million, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.

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Network-1 Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 675.0%. Network-1 Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -166.67%.

Institutional Trading of Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTIP. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Network-1 Technologies in the third quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Network-1 Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Network-1 Technologies by 191.4% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,070,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 702,833 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Network-1 Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Network-1 Technologies by 31.6% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 68,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

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Network-1 Technologies is a technology licensing company that focuses on the acquisition, development and monetization of intellectual property. The firm’s core business revolves around enforcing and licensing its patent portfolio to manufacturers and distributors of networking and power delivery equipment. By leveraging its proprietary technologies, Network-1 seeks to generate recurring revenue through negotiated licensing agreements and, when necessary, litigation to protect its patents.

The company’s principal assets consist of granted patents and patent applications related to Power over Ethernet (PoE) and network security technologies.

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