GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (XBTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:XBTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1479 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XBTY opened at $7.66 on Friday. GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61.

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About GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF

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Further Reading

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in currency markets. The fund invests through derivatives in Bitcoin. It uses derivatives such as options to create its portfolio. GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF is domiciled in the United States.?

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