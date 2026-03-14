GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (XBTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:XBTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1479 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XBTY opened at $7.66 on Friday. GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61.
About GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF
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