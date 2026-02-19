Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.29 and traded as high as GBX 108.20. Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 106.80, with a volume of 1,179,432 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target Healthcare REIT from GBX 99 to GBX 101 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 101.
Our investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth, from a portfolio of UK care homes, diversified by tenant, geography, and resident payment profile. We only invest in modern, purpose-built homes.
