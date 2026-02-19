Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.29 and traded as high as GBX 108.20. Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 106.80, with a volume of 1,179,432 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target Healthcare REIT from GBX 99 to GBX 101 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 101.

The stock has a market cap of £661.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 101.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 97.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.92.

Our investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth, from a portfolio of UK care homes, diversified by tenant, geography, and resident payment profile. We only invest in modern, purpose-built homes.

