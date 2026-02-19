Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.13 and traded as high as C$6.66. Talon Metals shares last traded at C$6.39, with a volume of 1,086,203 shares.

Talon Metals Stock Down 0.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The company has a market cap of C$955.23 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Talon Metals news, Director Henri Van Rooyen sold 82,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total value of C$509,640.00. Following the sale, the director owned 438,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,718,848.80. This trade represents a 15.79% decrease in their position. Also, insider Mark Groulx sold 50,000 shares of Talon Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.10, for a total value of C$305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$57,950. The trade was a 84.03% decrease in their position. Insiders sold 324,775 shares of company stock worth $3,671,470 over the last three months. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Talon Metals Company Profile

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

