CFO4Life Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,537,447,000 after purchasing an additional 364,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,551,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,810,172,000 after buying an additional 629,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lam Research by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,954,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,802,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,280,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $1,894,585,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $240.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $299.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.29. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $251.87.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Dbs Bank boosted their price target on Lam Research from $119.40 to $184.20 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $211.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.88.

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

