Synergy Investment Management LLC Has $20.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Synergy Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 7.8% of Synergy Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Synergy Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,195,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 170,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,615,000 after purchasing an additional 16,639 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,585,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $462.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.61. The company has a market cap of $192.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

