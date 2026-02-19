Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) CEO Jack Bendheim Sells 7,040 Shares of Stock

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $361,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,352. The trade was a 16.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jack Bendheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 13th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $365,798.40.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Jack Bendheim sold 14,184 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $732,178.08.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Jack Bendheim sold 58,014 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $3,005,705.34.

On Thursday, February 5th, Jack Bendheim sold 110,842 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $5,362,535.96.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $144,848.00.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Jack Bendheim sold 9,660 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $400,600.20.

On Friday, January 30th, Jack Bendheim sold 6,693 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $268,322.37.

On Thursday, January 29th, Jack Bendheim sold 6,772 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $271,692.64.

On Friday, January 23rd, Jack Bendheim sold 1,235 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $50,079.25.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Jack Bendheim sold 13,158 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $552,372.84.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $51.08 on Thursday. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.69.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $373.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.64 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 38.28%. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.100 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAHC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro’s portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

