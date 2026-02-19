Insider Buying: ActiveOps (LON:AOM) Insider Acquires 54 Shares of Stock

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Jeffery bought 54 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 276 per share, for a total transaction of £149.04.

Richard John Jeffery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 16th, Richard John Jeffery purchased 59 shares of ActiveOps stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 254 per share, with a total value of £149.86.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Richard John Jeffery acquired 64 shares of ActiveOps stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 235 per share, with a total value of £150.40.

ActiveOps stock opened at GBX 270 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 253.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 218.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £192.89 million, a PE ratio of -818.18 and a beta of 0.40. ActiveOps Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 290.

ActiveOps ( LON:AOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ActiveOps had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 0.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ActiveOps Plc will post 2.5966851 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 355 target price on shares of ActiveOps in a report on Thursday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 355.

ActiveOps’ offerings provide predictive and prescriptive insight to help service operations make better decisions – faster. The Company’s AI-powered SaaS solutions are underpinned by 15+ years of operational data and its AOM methodology that’s proven to drive cross department decision-making.

With Decision Intelligence, ActiveOps’ customers deliver MORE – release 20%+ capacity within the first 12 months and boost productivity by 30%+ leading to MORE business impact. Customer turnaround times are improved substantially, costs are reduced, SLAs are met, and employees are happier and more engaged.

