Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $40.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Alarm.com traded as low as $44.71 and last traded at $45.31, with a volume of 38575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.21.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research cut Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

In other Alarm.com news, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $60,319.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,049.21. This trade represents a 15.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $1,177,713.14. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 505,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,210,815.10. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 26,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,388 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Amundi boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 17,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 4.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 610.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 98,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides a cloud-based software platform for connected properties, enabling residential and commercial customers to monitor, manage and control security, energy and home automation solutions. The company’s interactive services connect security systems, smart thermostats, door locks, lights and video cameras through cellular, broadband and Z-Wave networks, offering real-time alerts and remote access via mobile and web applications.

Through its platform, Alarm.com delivers an integrated suite of products that includes intrusion detection, video monitoring and cloud recording, energy management features such as smart thermostat scheduling, and home automation controls for lighting, garage doors and connected appliances.

