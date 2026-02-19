Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Announces Earnings Results

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $69.52 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 13.22%.

Investors Title Stock Performance

Shares of Investors Title stock traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $227.80. 1,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,207. The stock has a market cap of $430.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.72. Investors Title has a 12 month low of $190.20 and a 12 month high of $288.98.

Institutional Trading of Investors Title

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Investors Title during the 1st quarter worth $571,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Investors Title by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Investors Title by 4.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Investors Title in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Title currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies. It offers services in connection with tax-deferred exchanges of like-kind property; acts as a qualified intermediary in tax-deferred exchanges of property; coordinates the exchange aspects of the real estate transaction, such as drafting standard exchange documents, holding the exchange funds between the sale of the old property and the purchase of the new property, and accepting the formal identification of the replacement property.

