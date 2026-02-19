Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. Has $3.51 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.6% of Harold Davidson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $830.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,163.00 to $1,161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,219.68.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of LLY opened at $1,021.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $963.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,133.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,054.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $913.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

