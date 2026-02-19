Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

CHCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Down 4.2%

NYSE:CHCT opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.25 million, a P/E ratio of 246.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.1%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -475.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 992.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 143.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in owning and leasing healthcare-related properties. The company’s portfolio is focused primarily on senior housing and care facilities, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, memory care units, independent living apartments and continuing care retirement communities. Through long?term, triple?net leases, Community Healthcare Trust seeks stable, predictable cash flows by partnering with experienced operators that manage day-to-day resident care and property operations.

As of the latest reporting, Community Healthcare Trust’s holdings span multiple regions across the United States, with properties located in both urban and suburban markets.

