Agri Bank China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Agri Bank China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 27,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 27,975 shares.The stock last traded at $17.20 and had previously closed at $17.27.

Agri Bank China Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $240.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Get Agri Bank China alerts:

Agri Bank China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agricultural Bank of China (trading OTC as ACGBY) is a major state-owned commercial bank headquartered in Beijing that provides a broad range of banking and financial services. As one of China’s largest banks, it offers services to corporate, institutional and retail clients, with a particular historical focus on serving agricultural and rural customers alongside urban and corporate markets. The bank operates a large domestic branch network and maintains an international presence through branches and representative offices.

The bank’s product and service mix includes corporate lending, trade finance, project finance and cash management for businesses, together with deposit, mortgage, consumer lending and wealth-management products for individual customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agri Bank China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agri Bank China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.