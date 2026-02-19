Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 639,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 337% from the previous session’s volume of 146,253 shares.The stock last traded at $30.7250 and had previously closed at $30.37.

Separately, UBS Group raised Chugai Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $101.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 22.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo that focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines. The company develops both biologics and small-molecule therapies, with particular emphasis on oncology and immunology as well as treatments for bone and metabolic disorders. Chugai’s activities span the full drug lifecycle from early research and clinical development through regulatory approval, manufacturing and post-marketing support.

Chugai is known for its research-driven approach and its work on monoclonal antibodies and other biologic therapeutics.

