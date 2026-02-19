Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 256870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Electrum Discovery Stock Up 4.2%
The company has a market capitalization of C$15.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 21.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08.
Electrum Discovery Company Profile
Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
