Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Up 7.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.24 and last traded at $49.89. 5,628,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 13,154,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.15.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by $0.68. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 30.15% and a negative net margin of 145.16%.The business had revenue of $678.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.91) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 23,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $703,186.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,924 shares in the company, valued at $115,679.52. This represents a 85.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 94.1% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company’s platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna’s flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

