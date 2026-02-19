Liberty Latin America (OTCMKTS:LILAB) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LILAB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Liberty Latin America Stock Up 0.6%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America (OTCMKTS:LILAB) is a telecommunications company focused on delivering video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services across Latin America and the Caribbean. Formed as an independent entity in December 2017 following a spin-off from Liberty Global, the company serves a diverse mix of residential and business customers under a variety of local brands, including VTR in Chile and FLOW in multiple island markets.

The company’s core offerings encompass high-speed internet access, digital and legacy cable television, fixed-line voice services and mobile communications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.