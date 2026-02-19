Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 364 and last traded at GBX 359, with a volume of 1236543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 358.

Schroder Japan Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £411.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 325.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 302.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schroder Japan Trust

In other news, insider Helena Coles bought 708 shares of Schroder Japan Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 307 per share, for a total transaction of £2,173.56. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Schroder Japan Trust

The Japanese equity market currently offers a compelling long-term investment opportunity. Several developments that are unique to Japan should combine to support sustained corporate earnings growth and increasing valuation multiples in the years ahead. With one of the best performance track records in its sector and a disciplined, active investment approach, SJG is an excellent way of gaining exposure to Japan’s exciting potential.

