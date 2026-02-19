Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 658 and last traded at GBX 656, with a volume of 72929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 646.

Fidelity Asian Values Stock Up 1.5%

The stock has a market cap of £418.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 612.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 597.25.

Get Fidelity Asian Values alerts:

Fidelity Asian Values Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity Asian Values PLC provides shareholders with a differentiated equity exposure to Asian Markets. Asia is the world’s fastest-growing economic region and the trust looks to capitalise on this by finding good businesses, run by good people and buying them at a good price.

The Trust favours smaller companies as this gives it the opportunity to find mispriced businesses, the “winners of tomorrow”, before they become well known.

With more than 18,000 listed companies in Asia – which is more than the rest of the world put together – there is a huge opportunity for a fundamental research driven stock picker who can fully utilise Fidelity’s extensive locally based analyst team.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Asian Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Asian Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.