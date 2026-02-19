Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Announces $1.20 Dividend

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 450.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th.

Tenaris has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Tenaris has a dividend payout ratio of 33.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tenaris to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Stock Performance

Shares of TS traded up $3.70 on Thursday, hitting $53.43. 4,149,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,634. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05. Tenaris has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $54.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Tenaris had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 16.91%.The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenaris will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TS. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tenaris in a report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.60 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.72.

Company Profile

Tenaris SA is a global manufacturer and supplier of steel tubular products and related services, primarily serving the oil and gas industry as well as other energy and industrial markets. Its product portfolio centers on seamless and welded steel pipes used for casing, tubing and line pipe applications, alongside a range of specialty and mechanical steel tubes. The company also provides value?added technical solutions, including premium connections, heat treatment and surface protection, to support drilling, completion and production activities.

Tenaris operates an integrated industrial and commercial network that combines manufacturing, distribution and field services.

