LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Stock Price Up 7.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) shot up 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.4150. 1,174,717 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 781,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LG Display in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get LG Display alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LG Display

LG Display Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LG Display

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in LG Display in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in LG Display in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LG Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

LG Display Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LG Display Co, Ltd., headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, is a global manufacturer of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels. The company designs and produces display solutions for a wide range of applications, including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, tablets, smartphones, signage and automotive screens. Its product offerings span large-screen television modules, ultra-high definition monitors, flexible and transparent OLED displays, and specialized industrial panels.

LG Display operates a network of production facilities and research centers across Asia, including major manufacturing sites in Paju and Gumi, South Korea, as well as Wuhan, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.