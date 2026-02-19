SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$16.15 and last traded at C$15.96, with a volume of 4155 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.92.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$133.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of -0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from SIR Royalty Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.87%.

SIR Royalty Income Fund (The fund) holds an investment in SIR (Service Inspired Restaurant) Corp. The company is a privately held corporation that owns and operates a diverse portfolio of restaurants in Canada. It has concept restaurant brands, including Jack Astor’s Bar and Grill and Canyon Creek Chop House, Scaddabush/Alice Fazooli’s and signature restaurant brands. The fund receives distribution income from its investment in the Partnership and interest income from the SIR Loan. It generates revenue through the license and royalty agreement from its investments in partnership.

