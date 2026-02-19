Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 10.7%

NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $17.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,698. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $149.37 and a 1 year high of $223.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.59 and a 200-day moving average of $184.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $308.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides a suite of higher?education services through a long-term agreement with Grand Canyon University (GCU), one of the nation's largest private Christian universities. The company's offerings encompass a full range of academic and operational support functions, including enrollment management, student recruitment, curriculum development, instructional delivery, and technology infrastructure. Through its online program management capabilities, Grand Canyon Education helps design, market and deliver undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to meet the needs of both traditional and non?traditional learners.

Core services include digital marketing, admissions support, student success coaching, learning management systems and faculty recruitment.

