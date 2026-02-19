Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $211.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.95 million.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 1.3%

PRDO stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.53. The stock had a trading volume of 753,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,054. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.90. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRDO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) is a for-profit postsecondary education provider offering certificate, associate, bachelor’s and master’s degree programs. The company operates primarily through two brand platforms—Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University—delivering career-focused education both on campus and online. These programs span fields such as business, information technology, healthcare and criminal justice, targeting working adults seeking to advance or pivot their careers.

With headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois, Perdoceo serves students across the United States and internationally through its online offerings.

