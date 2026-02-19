AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Trading 25% Higher – Should You Buy?

AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 25% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 178,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 293,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
AnalytixInsight Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of -0.55.
AnalytixInsight Company Profile
AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry. The company holds a 49% interest in Marketwall SRL, a developer of FinTech solutions for financial institutions. In addition, it offers financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals, and media through its online portals and Connect platform; and system integration services for the workforce management industry.
