Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Rapid7 (RPD)

Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/12/2026 – Rapid7 was given a new $8.00 price target on by analysts at Susquehanna.

2/12/2026 – Rapid7 was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/12/2026 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $11.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $8.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $14.00 to $6.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $19.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $9.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Rapid7 was given a new $9.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/11/2026 – Rapid7 was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $16.00 to $12.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $18.00 to $9.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Rapid7 had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Rapid7 had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/11/2026 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $16.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $14.00 to $8.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $18.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Rapid7 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/21/2026 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Rapid7 was given a new $14.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

1/13/2026 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $29.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Rapid7 was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

1/11/2026 – Rapid7 was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/9/2026 – Rapid7 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/5/2026 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $19.00 to $16.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Rapid7 was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

1/3/2026 – Rapid7 was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/29/2025 – Rapid7 had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Rapid7 had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapid7

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,708. This trade represents a 22.39% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 41,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $652,671.95. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,760,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,201,940.79. The trade was a 0.62% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders bought 65,345 shares of company stock valued at $997,602. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rapid7, Inc is a publicly traded cybersecurity company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 2000, the company has specialized in delivering cloud-based security data and analytics solutions designed to help organizations detect, investigate, and remediate cyber threats. Rapid7 operates under the NASDAQ symbol “RPD” and serves a broad range of industries, including technology, financial services, healthcare, retail, and the public sector.

The core of Rapid7’s offering is its Insight platform, a unified, cloud-native security operations and analytics suite.

