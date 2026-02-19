Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Issues Earnings Results

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06, FiscalAI reports.
Pulse Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.08. 371,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,387. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.77. Pulse Biosciences has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $26.30.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Kevin Patrick Danahy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $472,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,131.74. This represents a 31.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,876,200. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PLSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on PLSE
Pulse Biosciences Company Profile
Pulse Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage bioelectric medicine company that develops and commercializes medical devices based on its proprietary Tissue NanoPoration (TNP) platform. The company’s core technology, NanoPulse Stimulation (NPS), delivers ultrashort, high-voltage electric pulses to targeted tissue, triggering cellular responses without the thermal damage associated with traditional energy-based devices. Pulse Biosciences focuses on applications in dermatology and aesthetic medicine, where controlled ablation of unwanted lesions is critical.
The company’s flagship product, the CellFX® System, is designed to treat a range of benign and malignant skin lesions, including seborrheic keratosis, non-melanoma skin cancers, and various epidermal and dermal lesions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pulse Biosciences
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.