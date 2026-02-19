Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $261.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.75 million.

Alarm.com Stock Down 0.0%

ALRM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,670. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.97. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $44.71 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In other news, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $60,319.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,049.21. This represents a 15.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 22,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $1,177,713.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 505,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,210,815.10. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,388. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Alarm.com by 625.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,231,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,525 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 316,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 209,995 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 347,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 161,115 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 236,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 124,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $6,062,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alarm.com from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides a cloud-based software platform for connected properties, enabling residential and commercial customers to monitor, manage and control security, energy and home automation solutions. The company’s interactive services connect security systems, smart thermostats, door locks, lights and video cameras through cellular, broadband and Z-Wave networks, offering real-time alerts and remote access via mobile and web applications.

Through its platform, Alarm.com delivers an integrated suite of products that includes intrusion detection, video monitoring and cloud recording, energy management features such as smart thermostat scheduling, and home automation controls for lighting, garage doors and connected appliances.

