London Co. of Virginia Has $59.34 Million Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 625,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,071 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.99% of Casella Waste Systems worth $59,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 180.2% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 301.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 235.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bradford John Helgeson sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $35,530.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,113.66. The trade was a 5.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Casella sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $153,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,877.15. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 15,830 shares of company stock worth $1,454,208 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CWST stock opened at $88.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 737.23 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.59 and a 200-day moving average of $95.29. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $121.24.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $469.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.32 million. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.11.

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Casella Waste Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Casella Waste Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company hired an industry executive as Chief Revenue Officer, a move that signals a renewed focus on top?line growth and commercial execution — potentially positive for revenue acceleration. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Hiring of Industry Executive as Chief Revenue Officer

Company hired an industry executive as Chief Revenue Officer, a move that signals a renewed focus on top?line growth and commercial execution — potentially positive for revenue acceleration. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Edmond Coletta disclosed two small open?market sales: 377 shares on Mar 12 (~$89.80 avg) and 988 shares on Mar 16 (~$87.81 avg). These represent fractional reductions in his holdings (0.24% and 0.64%) and are likely routine liquidity/portfolio management rather than a signal of material company?level concerns. SEC Form 4 — CEO Sales

CEO Edmond Coletta disclosed two small open?market sales: 377 shares on Mar 12 (~$89.80 avg) and 988 shares on Mar 16 (~$87.81 avg). These represent fractional reductions in his holdings (0.24% and 0.64%) and are likely routine liquidity/portfolio management rather than a signal of material company?level concerns. Neutral Sentiment: Chief Accounting Officer Kevin Drohan reported two modest sales (85 shares on Mar 16 at ~$87.73 and 55 shares on Mar 12 at ~$89.52), reducing his stake by ~1% and under 1%, respectively — likely routine. SEC Form 4 — CAO Sales

Chief Accounting Officer Kevin Drohan reported two modest sales (85 shares on Mar 16 at ~$87.73 and 55 shares on Mar 12 at ~$89.52), reducing his stake by ~1% and under 1%, respectively — likely routine. Negative Sentiment: Director John W. Casella executed larger sales: 1,744 shares on Mar 16 (~$87.77 avg, a 5.36% reduction) and 963 shares on Mar 12 (~$90.06 avg, a 2.87% reduction). Director sales of this magnitude can weigh on investor sentiment because they reduce an insider’s ownership stake more noticeably. SEC Form 4 — Director Sales

Director John W. Casella executed larger sales: 1,744 shares on Mar 16 (~$87.77 avg, a 5.36% reduction) and 963 shares on Mar 12 (~$90.06 avg, a 2.87% reduction). Director sales of this magnitude can weigh on investor sentiment because they reduce an insider’s ownership stake more noticeably. Negative Sentiment: CFO Bradford John Helgeson sold 405 shares on Mar 16 at an average of ~$87.73, a reduction of ~5.23% of his holdings — a more sizable cut from a senior financial officer that may prompt investor questions about timing or motivation. SEC Form 4 — CFO Sale

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

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