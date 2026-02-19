Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Releases Earnings Results

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15, FiscalAI reports. Savers Value Village had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $464.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.63 million.

Savers Value Village Trading Down 4.3%

NYSE:SVV traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,682,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,842. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,015.48 and a beta of 0.97. Savers Value Village has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SVV has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Savers Value Village in a report on Monday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Savers Value Village from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savers Value Village

In related news, COO Jubran N. Tanious sold 57,706 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $531,472.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 99,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,347.52. This trade represents a 36.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savers Value Village

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 114,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Savers Value Village by 5.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Savers Value Village by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 137,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc (NYSE: SVV) is a publicly traded thrift retailer that operates a network of donation-based retail stores. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company specializes in selling second-hand apparel, footwear, household items, accessories and other pre-owned goods. Through its retail stores, SVV offers value-conscious shoppers the opportunity to purchase quality, gently used merchandise at affordable prices.

At the heart of the company’s model is a partnership network with more than 500 nonprofit organizations across North America.

