Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Murata Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 33011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Murata Manufacturing Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Murata Manufacturing had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. Murata Manufacturing has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.392-0.392 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murata Manufacturing Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based manufacturer of electronic components and modules, best known for its development and production of ceramic components. Founded in 1944 by Akira Murata and headquartered in Nagaokakyo, Kyoto Prefecture, the company has grown into a leading global supplier of multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), ceramic resonators, and a broad range of passive and active electronic parts used across consumer, industrial and automotive electronics.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses passive components (such as capacitors, inductors and filters), sensors and sensing modules, power modules, and RF/wireless communication modules.

