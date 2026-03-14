Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Purchased by Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.

Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,175,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303,950 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 2.7% of Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $172,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $809,491,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,010,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,697,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,085 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,578,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 342.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,485,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

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Zoetis Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $115.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.47 and a twelve month high of $172.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zoetis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.91.

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About Zoetis

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Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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