Independent Franchise Partners LLP Sells 138,645 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Independent Franchise Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,753,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,645 shares during the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies comprises about 4.5% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $683,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,663,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 3,181.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,781,000 after buying an additional 2,242,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 46.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,112,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,107 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 593.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,211,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,193.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,521,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.43.

Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $87.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.57. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $48.37 and a one year high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 17.59%. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.230 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

See Also

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