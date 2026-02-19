Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Given New C$132.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$126.00 to C$132.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$121.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$137.00 to C$124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$130.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$119.57.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up C$1.01 on Thursday, hitting C$115.74. 477,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,734. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$103.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$103.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$94.60 and a one year high of C$116.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 24.50%.The firm had revenue of C$3.92 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cassandra P. Quach sold 4,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.35, for a total transaction of C$423,217.25. Also, insider John Kenneth Brooks sold 14,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.53, for a total value of C$1,536,902.85. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

