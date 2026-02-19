Financial Survey: Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) & Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON)

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) and Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Icon and Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icon 7.40% 10.58% 6.01% Concentra Group Holdings Parent 7.33% 48.42% 5.90%

Risk and Volatility

Icon has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icon 1 11 5 0 2.24 Concentra Group Holdings Parent 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Icon and Concentra Group Holdings Parent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Icon currently has a consensus target price of $160.13, indicating a potential upside of 62.89%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.49%. Given Icon’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Icon is more favorable than Concentra Group Holdings Parent.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Icon and Concentra Group Holdings Parent”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icon $8.28 billion 0.96 $791.47 million $7.39 13.30 Concentra Group Holdings Parent $1.90 billion 1.61 $166.54 million $1.20 19.89

Icon has higher revenue and earnings than Concentra Group Holdings Parent. Icon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Concentra Group Holdings Parent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Icon shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of Icon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Concentra Group Holdings Parent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Icon beats Concentra Group Holdings Parent on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. It also offers clinical development services, including all phases of development, peri and post approval, data solutions, and site and patient access services; clinical trial management, consulting, and contract staffing services; and commercial services comprising clinical development strategy, planning and trial design, full study execution, and post-market commercialization. In addition, the company provides laboratory services, including bionanalytical, biomarker, vaccine, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services, as well as full-service and functional service partnerships to customers. Further, it offers adaptive trials, cardiac safety solutions, clinical and scientific operations, consulting and advisory, commercial positioning, decentralized and hybrid clinical trials, early clinical, laboratories, language services, medical imaging, real world intelligence, site and patient, and strategic solutions. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, as well as government and public health organizations. ICON Public Limited Company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics. It also provides Concentra Telemed, a telemedicine solution for the treatment of work-related injuries and illnesses, and employer services; pharmacy solution under the Concentra Pharmacy name; and Concentra Medical Compliance Administration, a third-party administrator that helps to manage abuse testing programs for employers with regulated or non-regulated workforces. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. is a subsidiary of Select Medical Corporation.

