Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $6,250.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $6,500.00 to $6,250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.00% from the company’s previous close.

BKNG has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7,746.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Booking from $6,400.00 to $5,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4,495.00 price target (down from $5,830.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Research Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,030.00 to $6,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,920.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,976.79.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $263.58 on Thursday, reaching $4,006.41. The stock had a trading volume of 709,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,232. Booking has a 12-month low of $3,871.01 and a 12-month high of $5,839.41. The company has a market cap of $129.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5,057.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,201.54.

Shares of Booking are scheduled to split on Monday, April 6th. The 25-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 18th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, April 2nd.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $48.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $47.96 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $41.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,105.36, for a total transaction of $204,214.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 840 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,502.40. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,093.72, for a total value of $2,251,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,760,211.40. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,108 shares of company stock valued at $15,287,682. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 25.0% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 13.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat on revenue and showed strong demand: revenue $6.35B (+16% YoY), room nights +9% and gross bookings +16%, supporting margin expansion. Q4 Earnings Highlights

Q4 results beat on revenue and showed strong demand: revenue $6.35B (+16% YoY), room nights +9% and gross bookings +16%, supporting margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Corporate action: company announced a 25-for-1 stock split (shares payable early April) and a dividend raise — increases retail accessibility/liquidity and can attract new buyers. Split Announcement

Corporate action: company announced a 25-for-1 stock split (shares payable early April) and a dividend raise — increases retail accessibility/liquidity and can attract new buyers. Positive Sentiment: Management is highlighting generative-AI initiatives to improve personalization and conversion — a potential medium-term efficiency/margin tailwind if adoption scales. AI Initiatives

Management is highlighting generative-AI initiatives to improve personalization and conversion — a potential medium-term efficiency/margin tailwind if adoption scales. Neutral Sentiment: Forward tone: Q1 revenue guide was roughly $5.4B–$5.5B (above some Street estimates) but EPS guidance was unclear/mixed in early reports — investors will watch upcoming detail for margin/EPS clarity. Q1 Guide & Metrics

Forward tone: Q1 revenue guide was roughly $5.4B–$5.5B (above some Street estimates) but EPS guidance was unclear/mixed in early reports — investors will watch upcoming detail for margin/EPS clarity. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street reaction is mixed: several firms reaffirm/raise ratings while others trimmed price targets (some cuts reflect near-term concerns but consensus target remains well above current price). Analyst Notes & Targets

Wall Street reaction is mixed: several firms reaffirm/raise ratings while others trimmed price targets (some cuts reflect near-term concerns but consensus target remains well above current price). Negative Sentiment: Sell-off drivers: some coverage emphasized signs of cooling travel demand and AI disintermediation risk (e.g., agentic travel booking from big tech), which fed a broad pullback despite the beat. Demand Cooling Coverage

Sell-off drivers: some coverage emphasized signs of cooling travel demand and AI disintermediation risk (e.g., agentic travel booking from big tech), which fed a broad pullback despite the beat. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target trims and mixed earnings readouts (some outlets flagged EPS below certain Street estimates) added uncertainty and likely pressured the stock. Alternate EPS Readout

Analyst target trims and mixed earnings readouts (some outlets flagged EPS below certain Street estimates) added uncertainty and likely pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO disclosed multiple share sales in February, which some investors read as a mild negative signal even though remaining holdings are large. SEC Form 4 (Insider Sale)

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

