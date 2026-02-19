Best Telecom Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 19th

AT&T, Telephone and Data Systems, and Vodafone Group are the three Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of companies that provide telecommunications services and related infrastructure—including wireless and fixed-line carriers, broadband and fiber providers, satellite operators, and network equipment vendors. For investors, these stocks are often valued for steady, recurring cash flows and relatively high dividend yields but face heavy capital expenditure requirements, regulatory risk, and competitive or technology-driven margin pressure. They are commonly viewed as defensive holdings with more modest growth potential than high?growth tech names, and their performance is influenced by data-demand trends, spectrum costs, and interest rates. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Telephone and Data Systems (TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Vodafone Group (VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

