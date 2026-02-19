Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Stock Price Up 6.1% – Still a Buy?

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.50 and last traded at $38.8550. Approximately 360,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,437,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.61.

LINE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Lineage in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lineage from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Lineage in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lineage from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lineage from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.88 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Lineage’s payout ratio is currently -267.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lineage in the second quarter worth about $606,642,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lineage by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,017,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968,958 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lineage by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 5,132,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,810 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lineage by 636.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lineage in the third quarter worth $43,804,000.

Lineage Logistics, Inc (NASDAQ: LINE) is a leading provider of temperature-controlled industrial real estate and supply chain solutions. The company specializes in refrigerated and frozen storage, transportation, and ancillary services designed to support the global perishable goods industry. From food manufacturers and distributors to retailers and foodservice operators, Lineage offers tailored temperature management solutions that help clients optimize inventory turnover, reduce waste, and maintain product quality throughout the cold chain.

Lineage’s core services include ambient, refrigerated and frozen warehousing, cross-docking, transloading, and dedicated transportation.

