Hotel101 Global (NASDAQ:HBNB) Trading 7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HBNB – Get Free Report) shares rose 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.11 and last traded at $8.11. Approximately 9,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 21,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HBNB shares. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Hotel101 Global in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “sell (d)” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hotel101 Global to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Hotel101 Global in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hotel101 Global during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hotel101 Global in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hotel101 Global during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hotel101 Global during the third quarter worth $32,000.

Hotel101 Global, Inc, listed on NASDAQ under the symbol HBNB, is a hospitality company specializing in the ownership, development, and operation of midscale hotels and hotel-branded residences. The company’s flagship brand, Hotel101, offers standardized guest rooms, on-site dining, and meeting facilities designed to serve both business and leisure travelers. Since commencing operations in 2021, Hotel101 Global has focused on a growth strategy that combines new property development with franchising agreements to expand its brand footprint.

Through its operating subsidiaries, Hotel101 Global maintains a portfolio of properties primarily in the Philippines, with key locations in Metro Manila, Bacolod, Iloilo, and Clark, Pampanga.

