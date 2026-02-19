Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 278,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 166,179 shares.The stock last traded at $48.64 and had previously closed at $49.41.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Komatsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average is $35.36.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.56 billion. Komatsu had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.82%.Komatsu has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS: KMTUY) is a Japanese multinational manufacturer of construction, mining and industrial equipment. Founded in the early 20th century in Komatsu, Ishikawa Prefecture, the company has grown into a global supplier of heavy machinery and related services for industries including construction, mining, forestry and infrastructure development.

Komatsu’s product lineup covers a broad range of mobile and stationary equipment, including hydraulic excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders, rigid and articulated dump trucks, dozers, compact equipment, and specialized mining machines for both surface and underground operations.

