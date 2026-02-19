Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Denso Corp. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.94, but opened at $14.24. Denso shares last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 2,140 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNZOY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Denso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research raised Denso from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Denso alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DNZOY

Denso Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Denso had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $12.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denso Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Denso Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denso Corporation (OTCMKTS: DNZOY) is a global supplier of automotive technology, systems and components headquartered in Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan. The company designs, manufactures and supplies a wide range of parts and systems for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket. Denso’s offerings span thermal systems, powertrain control, electrification components, electronic modules, sensors and actuators, and vehicle safety and driver assistance technologies.

Key product areas include climate control and HVAC components, radiators and heat exchangers, engine and fuel-management systems, starters and alternators, electronic control units (ECUs), sensors, and a growing portfolio of electrification products such as inverters, battery-management systems and charging components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.