Grupo Mexico (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.75, but opened at $11.15. Grupo Mexico shares last traded at $11.5150, with a volume of 71,934 shares trading hands.

Grupo Mexico Stock Down 2.0%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81.

Grupo Mexico Company Profile

Grupo México is a diversified Mexican industrial conglomerate with principal operations in mining, transportation and infrastructure. The company’s core business is the extraction and processing of base and precious metals, while complementary divisions provide freight rail and logistics services across Mexico. Grupo México operates as a vertically integrated enterprise that combines mineral production with the transport and logistics capabilities needed to move bulk commodities to market.

In mining, Grupo México is best known as the parent of Southern Copper Corporation and as one of the world’s larger copper producers.

