Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Stock Price

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $248.00 to $291.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $228.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.17.

Shares of CLH traded up $6.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $282.42. 49,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,099. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.56. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $286.45.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.90, for a total value of $144,780.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,368.60. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 22.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

