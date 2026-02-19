Alembic Global Advisors Upgrades Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) to “Strong-Buy”

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HUN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Huntsman from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Huntsman from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Huntsman stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.94. 637,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,958,013. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 2,182.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 986.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 6,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals with headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 1970 by entrepreneur Jon Huntsman Sr., the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to establish a broad portfolio of products serving diverse end markets. Huntsman maintains a presence in more than 30 countries, operating manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

The company organizes its operations into several core business segments, including Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.

