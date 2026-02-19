Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,149,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in eBay by 1,007.4% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,189,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $163,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,116 shares during the period. M&G PLC lifted its stake in eBay by 88.8% in the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,785,699 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $206,142,000 after buying an additional 1,310,373 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1,416.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 831,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $61,949,000 after buying an additional 777,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of eBay by 943.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 515,979 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after buying an additional 466,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. President Capital cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on eBay from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on eBay from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.45.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $82.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 20.37%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

Key Headlines Impacting eBay

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat and upbeat Q1 guidance — eBay reported non?GAAP EPS of $1.41 and revenue ?$3.0B, topping estimates, and issued Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $1.53–$1.59 (well above consensus). This is the primary catalyst for the stock rally. Read More.

Q4 results beat and upbeat Q1 guidance — eBay reported non?GAAP EPS of $1.41 and revenue ?$3.0B, topping estimates, and issued Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $1.53–$1.59 (well above consensus). This is the primary catalyst for the stock rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Acquisition of Depop for ~$1.2B — eBay is buying Depop from Etsy to boost its recommerce/fashion footprint and accelerate engagement with Gen?Z and millennial buyers, supporting longer?term GMV expansion. Read More.

Acquisition of Depop for ~$1.2B — eBay is buying Depop from Etsy to boost its recommerce/fashion footprint and accelerate engagement with Gen?Z and millennial buyers, supporting longer?term GMV expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns stepped up — board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.31 (?7% increase) and authorized an incremental $2.0B repurchase program, which supports EPS and signals confidence from management. Read More.

Shareholder returns stepped up — board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.31 (?7% increase) and authorized an incremental $2.0B repurchase program, which supports EPS and signals confidence from management. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst reactions — some firms (Citi, Needham) reiterated Buy ratings and raised price targets, while others (Bank of America) stayed cautious with a Hold; analysts see upside but differ on sustainable EPS leverage. Read More.

Mixed analyst reactions — some firms (Citi, Needham) reiterated Buy ratings and raised price targets, while others (Bank of America) stayed cautious with a Hold; analysts see upside but differ on sustainable EPS leverage. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/headline market pressure — broader market futures fell on geopolitical tensions and mixed Fed commentary, which can mute follow?through even after positive corporate news. Read More.

Macro/headline market pressure — broader market futures fell on geopolitical tensions and mixed Fed commentary, which can mute follow?through even after positive corporate news. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Unusual put buying — traders bought a large volume of put options (well above typical levels), indicating elevated short?term hedging or bearish bets that could amplify downside on any negative headline. Read More.

Unusual put buying — traders bought a large volume of put options (well above typical levels), indicating elevated short?term hedging or bearish bets that could amplify downside on any negative headline. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling and institutional rebalancing — filings show multiple insider sales and large institutional position changes, which investors may read as a cautionary signal even though these trades have various explanations. Read More.

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 33,441 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $3,076,237.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,388.67. This trade represents a 87.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total value of $238,746.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 55,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,815.60. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,584 shares of company stock worth $3,918,282. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.